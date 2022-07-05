Photos/Video: Pirates of the Caribbean Reopens at Disneyland

Following a lengthy routine refurbishment, Pirates of the Caribbean is once again setting sail at Disneyland!

Demand for the attraction has been high with Magic Key holders eager to get in their first ride in a few months.

The exterior queue received extensive work during the refurbishment, including repaving, reconfiguring, and the replacement of the two large trees.

Guests using the Disability Access Service now merge with the left queue instead of going through the exit.

Much of the queue and attraction have been lovingly touched up, looking better than ever!

Below, check out our full ride through of Pirates of the Caribbean:

More Disneyland Resort News: