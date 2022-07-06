ZOM-BEATZ BASH Coming to Downtown Disney and Disney Springs

In celebration of the upcoming release of ZOMBIES 3, both Downtown Disney and Disney Springs will be hosting ZOM-BEATZ BASH, where guests can “do it like the Zombies do.”
What’s Happening:
- ZOM-BEATZ BASH is a dance filled event featuring music from ZOMBIES and ZOMBIES 2.
- The show will also celebrate the newest addition to the series, ZOMBIES 3, which premieres July 15th on Disney+ and August 12th on Disney Channel.
- ZOM-BEATZ BASH is a 20-minute stage show event for guests of all ages to enjoy. Try out some zombie dance moves, sing-along to favorite songs or snap a pic with a ZOMBIES 3 inspired photo wall during the DJ-hosted event. Come in costume and BAMM to the music!
- This summer, you’ll have a chance to get in on the fun at both the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts.
- ZOM-BEATZ BASH will take place at the Downtown Disney LIVE! stage at 2:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. in Anaheim, California from July 29st – 31th and evenings at the Disney Springs Marketplace Stage in Florida from August 5th – 14th.
More Disney Parks News:
- Disney has just announced that multiple character dining experiences will soon be returning to the Walt Disney World Resort.
- Minnie Mouse has joined Mickey at the Town Square Theater in the Magic Kingdom.
- Following a lengthy routine refurbishment, Pirates of the Caribbean is once again setting sail at Disneyland!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning