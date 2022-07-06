ZOM-BEATZ BASH Coming to Downtown Disney and Disney Springs

In celebration of the upcoming release of ZOMBIES 3, both Downtown Disney and Disney Springs will be hosting ZOM-BEATZ BASH, where guests can “do it like the Zombies do.”

ZOM-BEATZ BASH is a dance filled event featuring music from ZOMBIES and ZOMBIES 2 .

, which premieres July 15th on ZOM-BEATZ BASH is a 20-minute stage show event for guests of all ages to enjoy. Try out some zombie dance moves, sing-along to favorite songs or snap a pic with a ZOMBIES 3 inspired photo wall during the DJ-hosted event. Come in costume and BAMM to the music!

ZOM-BEATZ BASH will take place at the Downtown Disney LIVE! stage at 2:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. in Anaheim, California from July 29st – 31th and evenings at the Disney Springs Marketplace Stage in Florida from August 5th – 14th.

