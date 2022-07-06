Three More Character Dining Options Return to Walt Disney World

Disney has just announced that multiple character dining experiences will soon be returning to the Walt Disney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

On September 20th at the Magic Kingdom The Crystal Palace: A Buffet with Characters featuring Winnie the Pooh and Friends.

featuring Winnie the Pooh and Friends. This greenhouse-inspired beauty is the perfect place to spend your day with some hugs and a feast, with options like Carved Prime Rib, Seasonal Ravioli, and Peel & Eat Shrimp.

Over at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, get ready for some relaxing vibes as you treat yourself to some breakfast classics at the ‘Ohana Best Friends Breakfast featuring Lilo and Stitch, coming back on September 27th!

featuring Lilo and Stitch, coming back on September 27th! Nothing beats getting some love from everyone’s favorite mischievous friend, Stitch, to start off your day. Get your hugs in as you enjoy tasty treats like the Pineapple Coconut Breakfast Bread and Mickey Waffles and sip on the iconic Lilikoi Juice and the yummy Moana Smoothie.

Finally, we head to Disney’s Beach Club Resort, where you’ll find Cape May Café, a New-England inspired spot serving up some tasty eats in an all-you-care-to-enjoy buffet!

On October 4th, the Cape May Café Minnie’s Beach Bash Breakfast will be making its exciting return. Have some fun with Disney friends as you enjoy your morning favorites at this feast, including the mouthwatering Salted Caramel “Beach Buns.” And what breakfast is complete without the famous Mickey and Minnie Waffles?

will be making its exciting return. Have some fun with Disney friends as you enjoy your morning favorites at this feast, including the mouthwatering Salted Caramel “Beach Buns.” And what breakfast is complete without the famous Mickey and Minnie Waffles? To book reservations, go to the Walt Disney World Resort website