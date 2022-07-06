Photos: Minnie Joins Mickey at the Magic Kingdom’s Town Square Theater

Mickey Mouse returned to greeting his fans at the Town Square Theater on Main Street U.S.A. back in October 2021. Now, you get two mice for the price of one, as Minnie Mouse has joined her beloved at the Magic Kingdom.

New banners featuring the duo have been placed at the entrance.

The meet & greet is now known as Mickey and Minnie’s Most Magical Surprise.

Lots of guests were excited to meet Mickey and Minnie!

They both appear in their 50th anniversary costumes, behind a 50th backdrop.

Guests can check out their photos at this PhotoPass kiosk.

At this time, the neighboring Tinker Bell meet & greet still remains closed.

More Magic Kingdom News: