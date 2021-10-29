Photos: Mickey Mouse Returns to the Magic Kingdom’s Town Square Theater

After only appearing in cavalcades and waving from a distance since Walt Disney World reopened in July 2020, guests once again have the chance to meet with Mickey Mouse at the Town Square Theater.

What’s Happening:

The Backstage Magic with Mickey Mouse meet & greet at the Magic Kingdom

Mickey, who appears in his new 50th anniversary costume, meets guests from slightly further away than in the past, with a rope barrier set up around him.

At this time, Mickey, and other characters around the Resort, are not signing autographs.

While the Mickey meet & greet has returned, the Tinker Bell meet & greet remains closed.

There were not too many guests looking to meet Mickey this morning, with only a 5 minute wait for the experience.

Behind Mickey is an updated backdrop, with some 50th anniversary flair.

Great to see Mickey Mouse back at Town Square Theater meeting and greeting guests in his 50th best! #DisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/XEzviLz3ph — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) October 29, 2021

Welcome back, Mickey! We’ll see ya real soon!