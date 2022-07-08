Disneyland Paris Cast Members Celebrate Ahead of Avengers Campus Opening

The grand opening of Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park is just under two weeks away, and Disneyland Paris cast members are celebrating the imminent opening.

  • Campus Personnel, cast members and Imagineers who have played a role in the opening of this new recruitment center were invited for an informal get together at another location, unaware of what was about to happen.
  • After some drinks, snacks and entertainment, the cast was joined in Avengers Campus by the President of Disneyland Paris, Natacha Rafalski, and Walt Disney Imagineering Paris Site Leader David Wilson.
  • And if that wasn’t enough, the Avengers themselves assembled to give the evening a surprise epic finale!

  • Opening as part of Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary celebration, Avengers Campus is the next key milestone in the multi-year transformation plan of Walt Disney Studios Park.
  • Avengers Campus officially opens July 20th at Walt Disney Studios Park.

