Mighty Thor’s Hammer Souvenir Beverage Holder Now Available at Avengers Campus

If you are looking for a worthy beverage holder, look no further than Mighty Thor’s Hammer Novelty, available today in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

The hammer opens on top to hold a contour bottle or cup and includes choice of bottled beverage at time of purchase.

This offer is while supplies last and there is a limit of two (2) per person, per transaction. No Discounts Apply.

This novelty beverage holder will be sold at Shawarma Palace, Shawarma Palace Too (novelty available via mobile order as well) and at the outdoor vending cart at the entrance to Avengers Campus near Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

Mighty Thor’s Hammer is also available at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA.

It retails for $28 (at least at the El Capitan) and comes with a bottled beverage.

But that’s not the only Thor-related addition to Avengers Campus, as Jane Foster a.k.a. The Mighty Thor will be making appearances in the land Thor Tactical Spider-Bot Upgrade

About Thor: Love and Thunder:

“The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed Thor: Ragnarok and voices the popular character, Korg.

Catch Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters now and check out Mack’s review of the film here