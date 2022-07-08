Mighty Thor Appearing in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Beginning Today

Test your worthiness, as for a limited time, Jane Foster a.k.a. The Mighty Thor will be making appearances in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

For a limited time, Jane Foster, taking up the mantle of Mighty Thor, roams the grounds of Avengers Campus, encountering recruits and occasionally challenging others to test their worthiness with Mjolnir.

You can get a brief glimpse of Mighty Thor in action thanks to a Disney Parks TikTok:

About Thor: Love and Thunder:

“The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed Thor: Ragnarok and voices the popular character, Korg.

is directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed and voices the popular character, Korg. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum

Catch Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters now and check out Mack’s review of the film here