Thor Tactical Spider-Bot Upgrade Now Available at WEB Suppliers

Even your Spider-Bot can join in the celebration for the release of Thor: Love and Thunder with a new Thor Tactical Upgrade, available now at WEB Suppliers in Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

Every Super Hero needs a friendly sidekick to help protect their neighborhood. Spider-Bots place recruits in the driver’s seat, allowing them to command their own Spider-Bot

This Spider-Bot armor plating upgrade equips your Spider-Bot with its very own uru-powered Mjolnir and intensifies its high-velocity attacks by summoning the power of thunder.

About Thor: Love and Thunder:

“The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed Thor: Ragnarok and voices the popular character, Korg.

Catch Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters now and check out Mack’s review of the film here