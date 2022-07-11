Brie Larson Surprises Disneyland Paris Cast Members at Avengers Campus

Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, was at the dedication of Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park this past weekend. While there, she surprised some lucky Campus personnel.

What’s Happening:

Representing the teams of Spider-Man: W.E.B. Adventure, Avengers Assemble: Flight Force and Mission Equipment, the personnel challenged their Marvel knowledge with trivia hosted by the Disneyland Paris

But the trivia took an epic turn when they had to answer the question: “Which Academy Award winner actress plays the role of Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel ?”

?” The confirmation of the correct answer came directly from Brie Larson herself! To the surprise of the team, the actress insisted on coming and congratulating the Avengers Campus personnel for this exciting opening. And to capture the moment, Brie Larson invited teams to strike a heroic pose in front of the Avengers Assemble: Flight Force attraction, in which she reprised her Captain Marvel role.

More Avengers Campus: