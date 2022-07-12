shopDisney Offering Free Shipping on Any Size Order Today Only

Sometimes you need an excuse to go shopping and with shopDisney offering Free Shipping on any size order, we think that’s reason enough to browse their selection of toys, apparel and more! The popular offer is back for a limited time as Disney is once again giving guests the chance to bring home magical merchandise and take advantage of the free shipping deal no matter how much they spend.

We all could use a boost of magic, and today, shopDisney is doing their part to bring you joy with Free Shipping on any size order

Guests can use the code “ FREESHIP ” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.

From a new watercolor collection to Haunted Mansion must-haves and weighted plush, there’s something here for every fan!

Watercolor Collection

Adults can rep their favorite Disney resort this summer with this vivid collection of apparel that celebrates Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella Castles. The bright watercolor patterns blend into each other creating a beautifully artistic aesthetic.

Haunted Mansion

The spooky season may still be months away, but the spirit of the Haunted Mansion lives on year round! If you’d like to make your guests sense a foreboding essence when they visit, you might want to consider adding these elements to your home.

Weighted Plush

We could all use a good cuddle buddy and Sulley and Lotso are here to fulfill your request. Both Pixar favorites are now part of Disney’s line of weighted plush and make a great companion no matter your mood.

Sulley Weighted Plush – Monsters, Inc. – 15''

Lotso Weighted Plush – Toy Story – 15''

Food & Wine Festival

The fan favorite EPCOT festival returns July 14th and new merchandise featuring Figment, Tiana and the most iconic mice has started to appear on shopDisney.

Barely Necessities Picks

If money grew on trees, we’d probably buy everything on shopDisney. But since that’s not the case, we’ve picked five of our Disney must-haves to share with you.