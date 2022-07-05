Pixar’s Sulley and Lotos Join shopDisney’s Line of Weighted Plush

You might not be able to get a hug from a Disney character every single day, but thanks to Disney plushes, you can give a hug to your favorite furry pal! shopDisney has just introduced two new weighted plush friends to their lineup of super cute and extremely cuddly character toys.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

There’s something super special about cuddling with a Disney plush. They keep you calm, they’re great to hug, provide smiles, a bit of magic, and they’re always happy to see you!

In addition to standard plush, shopDisney also features weighted plush that provide an added layer of comfort and stability. This week two new characters have made their debut and can’t wait to come home to you: Sulley ( Monsters Inc. ) Lotso Huggin’ Bear ( Toy Story 3 )

Both plush pals measure 15-inches tall and will sit in an upright position without support due to the silica bead filling.

Unlike other plush in the collection, it appears that the fill is permanent and not contained in a removable pouch. Also, shopDisney does not note the exact weight, but other characters have been listed as weighing 2 1/2 pounds.

Each adorable cuddler is available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual products can be found below.

Sulley Weighted Plush – Monsters, Inc. – 15'' – $39.99

Soft plush sculpting

Embroidered features

Weighted body, arms, and legs

Lotso Weighted Plush – Toy Story – 15'' – $29.99