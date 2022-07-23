Artist Andy Park Unveils New Poster For “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” At San Diego Comic-Con

Artist Andy Park has teamed up with Marvel Studios once again, this time to bring a beautiful new poster to San Diego Comic-Con for the new film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

What’s Happening:

Artist Andy Park has taken to his Twitter account and showcased a new poster for the upcoming film from Marvel Studios, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

In the tweet, he acknowledges the cast of the new film, and how much he enjoys working with Marvel and director Peyton Reed.