Artist Andy Park Unveils New Poster For “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” At San Diego Comic-Con

Artist Andy Park has teamed up with Marvel Studios once again, this time to bring a beautiful new poster to San Diego Comic-Con for the new film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.
What’s Happening:
- Artist Andy Park has taken to his Twitter account and showcased a new poster for the upcoming film from Marvel Studios, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania for San Diego Comic-Con.
- In the tweet, he acknowledges the cast of the new film, and how much he enjoys working with Marvel and director Peyton Reed.
- The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December.
- Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will all return and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang. Bill Murray recently joined the cast of the upcoming film.
- Jonathan Majors also joins the cast as the major Marvel Comics villain Kang the Conqueror.
- Peyton Reed will also return to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, is writing the script.
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now set to hit theaters on February 17th, 2023.
- Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, previously on that February date, now goes to July 28th next year.
- Nia DaCosta directs The Marvels which stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani.