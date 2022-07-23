Star Wars Retro Collection Boba Fett and Bossk 2-Pack Available for Pre-Order Exclusively at Amazon

The only thing more exciting than celebrity appearances and pop culture panels at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is the shopping, or at least the reveals of merchandise coming soon! In anticipation of the fan-favorite event, Hasbro revealed a Bounty Hunter 2-pack featuring Boba Fett and Bossk.
- It’s another exciting week for collectors and Star Wars nerds alike as Hasbro has revealed a new 2-pack for The Retro Collection.
- The galaxy’s most famous bounty hunters Boba Fett and Bossk are working together as part of a fantastic set of action figures.
- Inspired by the toys of the 1980s these 3.75-inch figures feature premium design and five points of articulation; and as a true homage to the colorful decade, presents beautifully rendered retro packaging complete with throwback STAR WARS branding and a Kenner Toys logo!
- Pre-orders are available exclusively at Amazon and figures are expected to arrive in Spring 2023.
- A link to the 2-pack can be found below.
Star Wars Retro Collection Special Bounty Hunters 2-Pack Boba Fett & Bossk Figures
- Includes 2 figures and 2 accessories
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $27.99
- Available for pre-order 7/14 at 1PM ET exclusively at Amazon.com.
