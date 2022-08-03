Sunny Hostin Signs Three-Year Deal to Continue on ABC’s “The View”

According to Variety, Sunny Hostin has signed a multi-year, multi-million dollar deal to continue as co-host on The View.
What’s Happening:
- The renewal deal will take Hostin through Season 28 of the ABC daytime show, which she currently co-hosts with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sara Haines — all of whom will be returning next season.
- Hostin has been a co-host on The View since 2016. With her new deal, Hostin will continue to appear in special projects for ABC, such as Soul of a Nation, and provide commentary on shows like 20/20, Good Morning America and Nightline.
- A lawyer, author, journalist and television personality, Hostin joined ABC News as a legal correspondent and analyst in 2016, a few months before she was named co-host on The View.
- The View is expected to cast former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin as a co-host next season, which begins in September, filling the conservative seat on the panel that has been vacant ever since Meghan McCain left the show in 2021.
More ABC News:
- Ahead of the return of ABC’s Station 19 for Season 6 on October 6th, Merle Dandridge, Josh Randall, and Pat Healy have been upped to series regulars.
- New Girl alumna Hannah Simone is joining ABC’s new comedy series Not Dead Yet, from Casey Johnson and David Windsor, McG, and 20th Television.
- Country music's biggest night, The 56th Annual CMA Awards, will be airing live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on November 9th on ABC. It was announced that this year's hosts will be Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.