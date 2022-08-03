Sunny Hostin Signs Three-Year Deal to Continue on ABC’s “The View”

According to Variety, Sunny Hostin has signed a multi-year, multi-million dollar deal to continue as co-host on The View.

What’s Happening:

  • The renewal deal will take Hostin through Season 28 of the ABC daytime show, which she currently co-hosts with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sara Haines — all of whom will be returning next season.
  • Hostin has been a co-host on The View since 2016. With her new deal, Hostin will continue to appear in special projects for ABC, such as Soul of a Nation, and provide commentary on shows like 20/20, Good Morning America and Nightline.
  • A lawyer, author, journalist and television personality, Hostin joined ABC News as a legal correspondent and analyst in 2016, a few months before she was named co-host on The View.
  • The View is expected to cast former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin as a co-host next season, which begins in September, filling the conservative seat on the panel that has been vacant ever since Meghan McCain left the show in 2021.

