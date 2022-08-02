According to Deadline, New Girl alumna Hannah Simone will be in ABC’s new comedy series Not Dead Yet, from Casey Johnson and David Windsor, McG, and 20th Television.
What's Happening:
- It has been announced that Hannah Simone will be playing Sam in ABC’s new comedy series Not Dead Yet.
- This project is based on Alexandra Potter’s 2020 book, Confessions of a Forty-Something F**k Up.
- Sam is a colleague of Rodriguez’s Nell and is part of the single-camera comedy. This is now leaning more into the workplace, with the female friendship storyline from the pilot phased out.
- Because of this, Jessica St. Clair and Mary Elizabeth Ellis, who played Nell’s girlfriends Annabel and Fiona in the pilot, are not continuing with the series.
- Other members of the cast in addition to Rodriguez include Joshua Banday and Angela Gibbs. Pilot series regular, Rick Glassman, who plays Nell’s roommate, will be recurring.