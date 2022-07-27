Former Trump Staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin Could Possibly Be the New Conservative Co-Host for “The View”

According to Variety, former Trump White House director of strategic communications Alyssa Farah Griffin is in the final talks to join The View as the new conservative co-host.

  • Alyssa Farah Griffin is in the running to be the new conservative co-host of the popular talk show The View.
  • According to multiple sources, ABC executives have her in the final stages to be in the 26th season, which will begin in the fall.
  • Griffin has sat at the Hot Topic table regularly this season.
  • Meghan McCain served as the conservative co-host from 2017 to 2021, bringing ratings surges as she engaged in heated debates with other co-hosts during the Trump era.
  • Previously, Elisabeth Hasselbeck changed TV era 2003 when she became the first Republican to argue about the headlines of the day on daytime TV.
  • The deal has not been closed for Griffin as of yet, but it has been said that it is more than likely a matter of time.
  • If she is chosen it's said that the announcement will probably arrive in the coming weeks, according to someone who is familiar with the show.
  • The View has not confirmed or denied this news as of yet but has said to stay tuned.
  • Currently, the Hot Topic table is led by Whoopi Goldberg with co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines.