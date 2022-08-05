Walt Disney World fans have long held an affinity for the adorable avian known as Orange Bird and fashion brand Harveys couldn’t agree more! In celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, the company debuted two bag styles featuring the feathered friend that have now arrived on shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Harveys is commemorating Disney World’s big anniversary with fashion bags dedicated not to the main mouse, but rather the Florida Citrus Commission mascot, Orange Bird.

After initially launching at Disney Parks in May, the sensational series has made its way to shopDisney, making it easier than ever for fans across the country to join the celebration.

Guests will find three Harveys Orange Bird items on shopDisney : Plush Crossbody Bag Tote Bag Fashion Scarf

The plush bag showcases the fuzzy orange face, yellow beak, black eyes and green leaves that are signature features of Orange Bird.

As for the tote and scarf, these deliver a playful pattern of oranges, orange blossoms and our avian friend set against a pretty purple background. The tote bag also includes an Orange Bird bag charm that lives up to its name.

Guests can find all three styles on shopDisney and prices range from $38-$178.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Orange Bird by Harveys

Orange Bird Plush Crossbody Bag by Harveys – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Zip-top closure

Removable, adjustable shoulder strap with snap hook clasps

''Walt Disney World'' zip pull

Polyester

9'' H x 9'' W x 4'' D

Orange Bird Tote Bag by Harveys – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Exterior zip pocket

Top carry handles

Removable, adjustable shoulder strap with snap hook clasps

Enamel charms of Orange bird with orange slice and flower, plus Harveys logo with lobster claw clasp

''Walt Disney World'' zip pull

Polyester / metal

11 1/4'' H x 12'' W x 3 3/4'' D

Strap drop: 60''

Handle drop: 8 1/2''

Orange Bird Scarf by Harveys – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Allover print featuring Orange Bird

Polyester

22'' x 22''

