Disneyland Said To Be Putting Final Steps In Place For Magic Key Renewals

The first of those who purchased their Disneyland Resort Magic Key, becoming inaugural key holders, are quickly approaching their window for renewal, with little to no update from the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- After Disneyland Resort retired their annual passes during the closure due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, they reopened and later introduced the Magic Key, an innovative new admission pass, though it was remarkably similar to the annual pass Disneyland Park-goers were accustomed to.
- Now, we are quickly approaching when those first Magic Key holders are set to renew their pass, and with the inability to purchase top tier Magic Keys, many are wondering how they will renew.
- According to Disneyland sources, the final steps are being done regarding the Magic Key renewal process and more details are expected to be released soon.
- Currently, all Magic Key passes are unavailable for purchase on the official Disneyland Resort website.
More Magic Key News:
- Current Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders can enjoy fun new Photopass Magic Shots themed around World of Color at Disney California Adventure and the Main Street Electrical Parade at Disneyland Park.
- Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders who are attending the CHOC Adventure in the Park private event will be able to stop by the Magic Key Destination near Silly Symphony Swings for a special treat.
- Follow the sun and head over to Downtown Disney District this summer to enjoy lots of fun Magic Key offerings, from special discounts to secret menu items, throughout the rest of the month of August.
