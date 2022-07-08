Downtown Disney Restaurants Offering Special Deals for Magic Key Holders in July and August

Follow the sun and head over to Downtown Disney District this summer to enjoy lots of fun Magic Key offerings, from special discounts to secret menu items, throughout July and August!

The Discounts:

Jamba Juice is offering $5 medium smoothies.

At Naples Ristorante e Bar, Magic Key holders can get an exclusive Green Crush drink.

Ballast Point Brewing Co. is offering a 15% discount on your entire bill.

Tortilla Jo’s is mixing up this speciality Cha-Mango-Rita.

Finally at the Uva Bar and Cafe, you can get either the Royal Hawaiian cocktail or Purple Galaxy mocktail.

Magic Key holders must present their valid Magic Key pass prior to purchases to receive any applicable benefits or discounts.

Offers valid in-store only at select participating food, beverage and merchandise locations.

Available for a limited time while supplies last.

