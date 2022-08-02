Magic Key Holders Attending CHOC Adventure In The Park To Receive Special Treat

Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders who are attending the CHOC Adventure in the Park private event will be able to stop by the Magic Key Destination near Silly Symphony Swings for a special treat.
- Saturday, August 27th, 2022 marks the CHOC Adventure in the Park, presented by the Disneyland Resort, and guests with a Magic Key will be able to receive a special gift.
- Magic Key Holders attending this year’s CHOC Adventure in the Park Private Party are invited to stop by the Magic Key Destination near Silly Symphony Swings for their special treat.
- CHOC Adventure in the Park is taking place at Disney California Adventure on August 27th from 9:00 PM – 12:00 AM. Though the event allows for earlier entry into the park, after 9:00 PM, the park becomes exclusive only to CHOC Supporters who have met the minimum fundraising threshold to enter the event.
- This year’s event is being reimagined so that everyone can gather together again as a community. The new kind of CHOC Celebration consists of:
- Mix In – Starting at 5 pm, CHOC Supporters that raise $250+ and secure their ticket can enter Disney California Adventure to mix-in with non-event guests to enjoy the park before the party begins.
- Private Party – From 9pm – 12 am, access to Disney California Adventure becomes exclusive only to CHOC supporters who have met the minimum fundraising threshold to enter the event and secured their tickets.
- CHOC Adventures – Enjoy exclusive experiences throughout the park, like a special showing of World of Color, CHOC-themed photo locations, a DJ & other CHOC surprises.
- Incentive Packages – Fundraise to higher levels to enjoy special perks, like VIP World of Color Viewing, Exclusive 30th anniversary swag, Disneyland Park entrance, and more!
- CHOC is a nonprofit healthcare system that provides pioneering, compassionate and customized care for infants, children, adolescents, teens and young adults. All of whom live in the surrounding area. Community philanthropy, like fundraising through CHOC Adventure in the Park, plays a critical role in advancing CHOC’s mission to nurture, advance and protect the health and well-being of children.
- The funds raised during events like the upcoming CHOC Adventure in the Park help support programs and services for CHOC’s greatest needs—from mental health services to child life activities and more.
- For more information and to help how you can, be sure to head over to chocwalk.org
