Magic Key Holders Attending CHOC Adventure In The Park To Receive Special Treat

Saturday, August 27th, 2022 marks the CHOC Adventure in the Park, presented by the Disneyland Resort, and guests with a Magic Key will be able to receive a special gift.

Magic Key Holders attending this year’s CHOC Adventure in the Park Private Party are invited to stop by the Magic Key Destination near Silly Symphony Swings for their special treat.

CHOC Adventure in the Park is taking place at

on August 27th from 9:00 PM – 12:00 AM. Though the event allows for earlier entry into the park, after 9:00 PM, the park becomes exclusive only to CHOC Supporters who have met the minimum fundraising threshold to enter the event.