“What’s Up, Disney+” Talks All About “I Am Groot”

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This week, our hosts celebrate the release of Marvel Studios' I Am Groot with an entire episode dedicated to everyone’s favorite little tree!

What’s Happening:

  • This week’s What’s Up, Disney+ has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows talk about all things I Am Groot.
  • Marvel’s I Am Groot is a collection of five original shorts starring Baby Groot.
  • Jenny and Andre are joined by director Kirsten Lepore to talk about the making of the new shorts and what she and Groot have in common.
  • Kirsten reveals that there are actual translated lines for Groot in the script, but she keeps the meanings a tease.
  • Up next, the hosts go over some of the latest news from the world of Disney+.
  • Finally, to celebrate the star of I Am Groot, the duo help you to get to know Baby Groot with a recap of his story so far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

