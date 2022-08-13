“What’s Up, Disney+” Talks All About “I Am Groot”

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This week, our hosts celebrate the release of Marvel Studios' I Am Groot with an entire episode dedicated to everyone’s favorite little tree!

What’s Happening:

This week’s What’s Up, Disney+ has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows talk about all things I Am Groot.

has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows talk about all things I Am Groot. Marvel’s I Am Groot is a collection of five original shorts starring Baby Groot.

is a collection of five original shorts starring Baby Groot. Jenny and Andre are joined by director Kirsten Lepore to talk about the making of the new shorts and what she and Groot have in common.

Kirsten reveals that there are actual translated lines for Groot in the script, but she keeps the meanings a tease.

Up next, the hosts go over some of the latest news from the world of Disney+.

Finally, to celebrate the star of I Am Groot, the duo help you to get to know Baby Groot with a recap of his story so far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

