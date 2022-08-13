“What’s Up, Disney+” Talks All About “I Am Groot”

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This week, our hosts celebrate the release of Marvel Studios' I Am Groot with an entire episode dedicated to everyone’s favorite little tree!
What’s Happening:
- This week’s What’s Up, Disney+ has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows talk about all things I Am Groot.
- Marvel’s I Am Groot is a collection of five original shorts starring Baby Groot.
- Jenny and Andre are joined by director Kirsten Lepore to talk about the making of the new shorts and what she and Groot have in common.
- Kirsten reveals that there are actual translated lines for Groot in the script, but she keeps the meanings a tease.
- Up next, the hosts go over some of the latest news from the world of Disney+.
- Finally, to celebrate the star of I Am Groot, the duo help you to get to know Baby Groot with a recap of his story so far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
More Disney+ News:
- Talk about road rage. Jen Walters and Bruce Banner have a bit of car trouble in a new clip from Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ original series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
- Disney Channel has released the trailer and key art for Under Wraps 2, which will premiere Sunday, September 25th and will stream on Disney+ shortly thereafter.
- With less than one week until the release of Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+, three character posters have been revealed.
