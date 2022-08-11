New “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Character Posters Released

With one week until the release of Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+, three character posters have been revealed.
- The latest Marvel Studios series to arrive on Disney+ follows Jennifer Walters who is just trying to have it all — a killer job, a thriving love life, and also keep her superpowered Hulk life in check. How hard can it be to juggle life, love, and also Hulking out?
- The first three posters for the series feature none other than the titular She-Hulk, along with her best friend (and paralegal) Nikki, as well as the fashionable influencer Titania.
About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
- Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered Hulk.
- The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.
- Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18th.
