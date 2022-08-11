New “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Character Posters Released

With one week until the release of Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+, three character posters have been revealed.

What’s Happening:

The latest Marvel Studios series to arrive on Disney+ follows Jennifer Walters who is just trying to have it all — a killer job, a thriving love life, and also keep her superpowered Hulk life in check. How hard can it be to juggle life, love, and also Hulking out?

The first three posters for the series feature none other than the titular She-Hulk, along with her best friend (and paralegal) Nikki, as well as the fashionable influencer Titania.

About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered Hulk.

The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18th.