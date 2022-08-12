Disney Channel Releases Trailer for “Under Wraps 2” – Premiering September 25th

Disney Channel has released the trailer and key art for their upcoming sequel to Under Wraps, aptly titled Under Wraps 2, which will premiere Sunday, September 25th and will stream on Disney+ shortly thereafter.

What’s Happening:

Under Wraps 2 picks up as Marshall (Malachi Barton), Gilbert (Christian J. Simon) and Amy (Sophia Hammons) are getting ready to attend Amy’s father’s Spooktacular Halloween-themed wedding to his fiancé Carl. However, plans soon go awry when the three friends discover their mummy pal Harold (Phil Wright) and his beloved Rose (Rryla McIntosh) may be in danger. Sobek (T.J. Storm), an evil mummy with a 1000-year-old grudge against his best friend-turned-bitter-rival Harold, is unexpectedly awakened and out for revenge. With help from his hypnotized lacky Larry (Jordan Conley), Sobek kidnaps Rose. Gilbert, Marshall, Buzzy (Melanie Brook) and Harold must use their skills once again to save her and get back in time to attend the wedding.

Produced by MarVista Entertainment, Alex Zamm returns as director of Under Wraps 2 (R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour: Don't Think About It), with Todd Y. Murata (Sightless) and Fernando Szew (16 Wishes) also returning as executive producers for MarVista Entertainment. Josh A. Cagan (Kim Possible) is writer for the sequel, based on the original movie written by Don Rhymer.

Under Wraps 2 also stars Claude Knowlton (Supergirl) as Amy's father, Pop; Antonio Cayonne (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) as Carl; and Adam Wylie (1997 version of Under Wraps) as Beuller, owner of Beuller's Jewelry. Check out the new trailer for Under Wraps 2 below:

What They’re Saying:

​​Lauren Kisilevsky, SVP of Original Movies, Disney Branded Television, said: “We are thrilled to kick off the Halloween season by taking the fans on another spooky adventure with even more mummies, more scares and more fun.”