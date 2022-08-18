Zoanne Clack Named Executive Producer and Head Writer of “Station 19”

According to Deadline, veteran Grey’s Anatomy writer Zoanne Clack has been named executive producer and head writer of Station 19.

What’s Happening:

Zoanne Clack has been named executive producer and head writer of ABC Station 19, after previously being #2 on the show.

Clack is succeeding Kiley Donovan who has stepped down.

She will also remain an executive producer on Grey's Anatomy, which is executive produced and showrun by Krista Vernoff.

The change follows a recent upheaval in the Station 19 writers room following an incident involving racial slur use by a racist character in a draft of an outline that exposed long-simmering racial issues on the show and prompted producer Shondaland to act swiftly, using the situation as an opportunity "to reimagine the structure of leadership in the name of creating a more respectful and inclusive workplace."

Station 19 is a spinoff of the long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy following the lives of Seattle Fire Station 19 starring Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Haden, Danielle Savra, Boris Kodjoe, and Carlos Miranda.

