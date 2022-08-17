Kelly Thiebaud Returning for Sixth Season of ABC’s “Station 19”

According to Deadline, Kelly Thiebaud (General Hospital) is returning as Eva Vasquez for the sixth season of Station 19, premiering on October 6th on ABC.

Eva is the widow of fallen Station 19 firefighter Rigo Vasquez (Rigo Sanchez) who appeared in Season 3. Eva had a steamy affair with her husband’s colleague Jack Gibson (Grey Damon) that resulted in total chaos. Her return promises to be as messy and destructive as her arrival.

ABC has teased the character’s return by saying “misery loves company and Eva finds solace with someone from her past.”

Thiebaud will conclude her run as Dr. Britt Westbourne on ABC’s General Hospital in November, a role that earned her an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress earlier this year.

in November, a role that earned her an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress earlier this year. Station 19 is a spinoff of the long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy following the lives of Seattle Fire Station 19 starring Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Haden, Danielle Savra, Boris Kodjoe, and Carlos Miranda.

