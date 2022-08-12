Modern-Day “Gatsby” Swindles Billions in the Next Episode of “The Con”

It’s the heist of the century in the next entry of the ABC News series, The Con, when a modern-day “Gatsby” swindles billions, threatening the global financial system.

In 2009, a mild-mannered graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business set in motion a fraud of unprecedented gall and magnitude. Authorities say that for over a decade, Jho Low, with the aid of high-powered investment banking companies, siphoned billions of dollars from an investment fund right under the nose of industry watchdogs. Low’s brazen scheme posed the next great threat to the global financial system since the 2007-2009 recession and the Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme.

“The Billion Dollar Con,” a new episode of The Con , airs Thursday, August 18th (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC and next day on demand and on Hulu

"The Billion Dollar Con," a new episode of The Con, airs Thursday, August 18th (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC and next day on demand and on Hulu

, Whoopi Goldberg, with weekly appearances by podcaster Laci Mosely ( s) as a featured expert. For the series, David Sloan is senior executive producer, and Carrie Cook serves as executive producer for ABC News. Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman are executive producers for The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television, along with executive producer and showrunner John Henshaw.