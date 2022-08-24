Celebrity Chef Carla Hall Visits Walt Disney World

Celebrity chef and noted soul food expert Carla Hall visited Walt Disney World this week with her family.
- Hall embarked on a soulful culinary journey across the resort to experience a collection of culturally-inspired menu items found at various Disney restaurants.
- She even took the chance to meet with Princess Tiana at Princess Fairytale Hall at the Magic Kingdom.
More Walt Disney World News:
- One half of the Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf course at the Walt Disney World Resort will be closing for a brief refurbishment this September.
- Some new merchandise has hit store shelves at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, featuring Pandora: The World of Avatar. We found these new items at Island Mercantile on Discovery Island.
- The Disney Parks Blog took us on a journey to New Orleans to take a look at an incredible source of inspiration for the new attraction coming to Disney Parks in 2024, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
