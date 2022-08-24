Celebrity Chef Carla Hall Visits Walt Disney World

by |
Tags: ,

Celebrity chef and noted soul food expert Carla Hall visited Walt Disney World this week with her family.

  • Hall embarked on a soulful culinary journey across the resort to experience a collection of culturally-inspired menu items found at various Disney restaurants.

  • She even took the chance to meet with Princess Tiana at Princess Fairytale Hall at the Magic Kingdom.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning