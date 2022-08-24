Fantasia Gardens Fairways Course Closing for Brief Refurbishment in September

One half of the Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf course at the Walt Disney World Resort will be closing for a brief refurbishment this September.

The Fairways course at Fantasia Gardens will be closed from September 19th to September 25th, 2022, when the tee pads will be replaced.

During this refurbishment period, the Fantasia Gardens course will remain open—and Winter Summerland Miniature Golf

Resembling a traditional golf course built on a miniature scale, the Fairways course emphasizes skill over chance. Sand traps, bunkers, water hazards and sloping greens make the Fantasia Fairways Miniature Golf Course an exciting challenge, where par-3 and par-5 holes range in length from 63 to 109 feet long.

As you putt, enjoy the dramatic backdrop of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror Disney's Hollywood Studios

