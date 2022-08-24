Fantasia Gardens Fairways Course Closing for Brief Refurbishment in September

One half of the Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf course at the Walt Disney World Resort will be closing for a brief refurbishment this September.
What’s Happening:
- The Fairways course at Fantasia Gardens will be closed from September 19th to September 25th, 2022, when the tee pads will be replaced.
- During this refurbishment period, the Fantasia Gardens course will remain open—and Winter Summerland Miniature Golf will be open as well.
- Resembling a traditional golf course built on a miniature scale, the Fairways course emphasizes skill over chance. Sand traps, bunkers, water hazards and sloping greens make the Fantasia Fairways Miniature Golf Course an exciting challenge, where par-3 and par-5 holes range in length from 63 to 109 feet long.
- As you putt, enjoy the dramatic backdrop of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney's Hollywood Studios, the Walt Disney World Swan Hotel and the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel.
