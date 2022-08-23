Cici’s Pizza Character Draws Comparisons to EPCOT’s Dreamfinder

“If you can dream it, we can make it!” A new advertisement campaign from Cici’s Pizza is drawing some comparisons to a beloved former EPCOT character.

What’s Happening:

Meet C.C. Pazzini, a new character introduced by Cici’s Pizza, who bears more than a passing resemblance to the Dreamfinder.

For those unaware, the Dreamfinder was the character who created Figment in the original version of Journey into Imagination at EPCOT, which was open from 1983-1998.

The two succeeding versions of the attraction replaced the Dreamfinder with the fictitious Imagination Institute and the character of Dr. Nigel Channing, played by Monty Python alum Eric Idle.

The Curious Story of C.C. Pazzini:

Here’s the full backstory behind C.C. Pazzini, straight from the Cici’s Pizza website “Many years ago in a place called Little Italy, the owner of a pizzeria went to open shop one morning and found a teeny-tiny basket on his doorstep. In that basket, was a teeny-tiny baby. The man’s name was Papa Pazzini and luckily for the little one, Papa had a very big heart. He took the child in and raised him as his own.



Cosmo Coluccio (C.C. for short) grew up working alongside Papa Pazzini in the pizzeria, although he mysteriously never grew more than four inches tall. Perhaps because he was so small, he saw the world differently. He was always inventing new pizzas and curious contraptions that let him bounce, wheel and fly around the kitchen just as fast as Papa.



For C.C. Pazzini, the possibilities of what could be done with pizza were absolutely endless. One day when he was old enough, he struck out on his own, determined to create his own pizzerias where he could share his delicious pizza ideas with the world. He designed the first-ever pizza buffet so that people could fill their plates with all his wondrous creations. And the rest, as they often say, is history.”

