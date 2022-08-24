Some new merchandise has hit store shelves at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, featuring Pandora: The World of Avatar. We found these new items at Island Mercantile on Discovery Island.

Firstly, we have a Na’vi River Journey magnet retailing for $9.99.

Lovers of the 1990s can get this fanny pack with the same design for $24.99.

The Na’vi River Journey art also features in this keychain ($9.99).

A new shoulder Banshee plush.

This two-part puzzle set retails for $24.99.

Decorate the back of your phone with a Pandora branded PopSocket ($19.99).

All of the elements of Pandora: The World of Avatar are laid out in this backpack, which you can purchase for $39.99.

This bomber jacket retails for $59.99.

This fun all-over print shirt retails for $36.99

Put them all together, and you have a true Avatar fan!

Speaking of true Avatar fans, ahead of this December’s release of the long awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, the original 2009 film will be heading to theaters for a limited run beginning September 23rd!