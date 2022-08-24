Disney+ Releases New Trailer for Live-Action “Pinocchio” – Premiering on Disney+ Day

Disney+ has released the first full trailer for their upcoming live action adaptation of Pinocchio, which hits the streaming service on Disney+ Day, September 8th.

What’s Happening:

  • The trailer features updated designs of the characters you know and love from the original film, along with a performance of “When You Wish Upon a Star.”
  • The live-action adaptation of the Disney animated classic was directed by Robert Zemeckis and stars:
    • Tom Hanks as Geppetto
    • Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio
    • Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket
    • Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy
    • Keegan-Michael Key is "Honest" John
    • Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull
    • Luke Evans is The Coachma
    • Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana
    • Giuseppe Battiston as Señor Stromboli
    • Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick
  • For those unaware, Pinocchio tells the tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.

  • Disney’s Pinocchio will debut on Disney+ Day, September 8th.

