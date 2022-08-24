Disney+ Releases New Trailer for Live-Action “Pinocchio” – Premiering on Disney+ Day

Disney+ has released the first full trailer for their upcoming live action adaptation of Pinocchio, which hits the streaming service on Disney+ Day, September 8th.
What’s Happening:
- The trailer features updated designs of the characters you know and love from the original film, along with a performance of “When You Wish Upon a Star.”
- The live-action adaptation of the Disney animated classic was directed by Robert Zemeckis and stars:
- Tom Hanks as Geppetto
- Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio
- Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket
- Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy
- Keegan-Michael Key is "Honest" John
- Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull
- Luke Evans is The Coachma
- Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana
- Giuseppe Battiston as Señor Stromboli
- Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick
- For those unaware, Pinocchio tells the tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.
- Disney’s Pinocchio will debut on Disney+ Day, September 8th.
