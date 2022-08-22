New Trailer Arrives For 31st Season of “Dancing With The Stars”

A new trailer promises more of the content that Dancing with the Stars fans have come to know and love over the past 30 seasons when the hit series makes the leap to Disney+ next month.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has dropped a new trailer for the upcoming 31st season of the hit unscripted series, Dancing with the Stars, set to arrive on the streaming service on September 19th.

set to arrive on the streaming service on September 19th. Originally on Disney-owned network, ABC Dancing with the Stars is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. The new trailer shows off a veritable highlight reel of recent stars who appeared on the hit series, including Bindi Irwin, Jordan Fisher, James Van Der Beek, Nick Carter, Nelly, Tommy Chong, Jojo Siwa and more.

The show aired live on ABC and will continue to be live when it debuts on Disney+ on September 19th.

Also revealed to debut

Titled Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances, viewers are treated to a look back on the 20 most memorable dances of thirty seasons of Dancing with the Stars’ chosen by the Pro-Dancers. Hosted by Derek Hough, Kym Johnson, Cheryl Burke, and Brandon Armstrong, we’ll see them countdown to their most unforgettable performance – highlighting everything from the best Mirrorball-winning performances over the years, to iconic opening numbers, Emmy-winning dances, and unforgettable celebrity mishaps. It all leads up to season 31 premiering live only on Disney+.