Black Panther Comic Cover Funko Pop! Now Available for Pre-Order

Funko and Marvel make quite the team and their series of oversized Pop! figures inspired by comic covers have proven to be a hit with fans. The latest hero to be featured is Black Panther and it’s available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

What’s Happening:

Funko’s newest Pop! collectible takes fans to Wakanda for a wild adventure with T’Challa aka Black Panther.

This Comic Cover figure showcases the cover of a popular Black Panther issue complete with title, summary, publication date, and even the cost: 35¢!

Of course this collectible will set you back a bit more than thirty-five cents but that’s because you’re getting much more than a comic cover. In addition to the 10-inch display piece, there’s also a standard size Black Panther Pop! featuring the hero dressed for action.

Designed to be an eye catching piece in your Marvel collection, this figure is secure in a clear box and cannot be removed.

The Black Panther Comic Cover Pop! sells for $19.99 and is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

A link to the collectible can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

Black Panther Pop! Comic Cover Figure with Case – $19.99

The hard case measures 10 3/4-inches tall x 7-inches wide x 3 1/4-inches long

Figure (unremovable) measures 3 3/4-inches tall

More Funko Comic Covers:

