Wolverine Comic Cover Funko Pop! Arrives on Entertainment Earth

One of the world's most recognized mutants is Wolverine and fans of Marvel’s X-Men can add the clawed hero to their collection with a new Funko Pop! This display worthy figure is inspired by a variant cover of Wolverine #1 and will look absolutely awesome in your home.

Another day, another Funko Pop! collectible for fans to acquire! Today, Funko has opened pre-orders on an incredible Marvel display piece that honors the one and only Wolverine.

Instead of a standalone Pop!, this new series of collectibles features figures in the style of one of their most popular comic book appearances.

For this look, Wolverine is in his orange and brown suit bearing a menacing grimace. His claws are out and you do not want to mess with him! The design is inspired by the current Wolverine series that launched in 2020 and is still in circulation.

series that launched in 2020 and is still in circulation. The Pop! is packaged in a hard protector case (figure is not removable) that’s designed to be displayed amongst all your nerdy collectibles.

The Wolverine Comic Cover Pop! sells for $19.99 and is available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

A link to the individual item can be found below.

Wolverine

"This Wolverine Pop! Comic Cover Figure with Case includes a Pop! Vinyl Figure of the legendary hero, a backdrop of the iconic comic cover, and comes packaged in a hard protector case. A perfect centerpiece to any comic book fan's collection.”

Wolverine Pop! Comic Cover Figure with Case – $20.99

Figures measure 3 3/4-inches tall

Hard protector case measures 11-inches x 7-inches x 3 1/2-inches

Includes pre-drilled holes making it easy to hang on a wall

