Enter the Multiverse with AAA Anime Exclusive Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko Pop!

Bring the multiverse to your home with the latest Marvel inspired Funko Pop! of Spider-Man. Pre-orders are now open for the AAA Anime exclusive Spider-Man: No Way Home figure that’s sure to be a starring piece in your Marvel collection.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- A new Spider-Man Funko Pop! has swung onto the scene!
- This incredible AAA Anime exclusive figure showcases Peter Parker in a black suit with metallic gold paint… and what’s this? He’s unmasked!
- Inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home, the collectible is perched on a clear stand giving off the look that he's flying in to save the day.
- As cool as it is that we have an unmasked Spidey, Funko has upped their game with a Chase Variant featuring the optimistic hero in his full getup. For added drama, the Chase has glow in the dark eyes that will bring a bit of mystery to your collection.
- The Chase Variant is distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.
- The Spider-Man: No Way Home AAA Anime exclusive is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and will ship to fans in August.
- The Funko Pop! sells for $19.99. A link to the figure can be found below.
Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:
- For a limited time the company is offering Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code SUNFREE2022! That means now is the perfect time to stock up on new and pre-order toys, figures, and more.
Pick up your friendly neighborhood hero before he's gone, and watch for the rare – metallic gold paint, masked, and glow-in-the-dark eyes chase figure!
Spider-Man: No Way Home Unmasked Spider-Man Black Suit Pop! Vinyl Figure – AAA Anime Exclusive – $19.99