Enter the Multiverse with AAA Anime Exclusive Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko Pop!

Bring the multiverse to your home with the latest Marvel inspired Funko Pop! of Spider-Man. Pre-orders are now open for the AAA Anime exclusive Spider-Man: No Way Home figure that’s sure to be a starring piece in your Marvel collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

A new Spider-Man Funko Pop! has swung onto the scene!

This incredible AAA Anime exclusive figure showcases Peter Parker in a black suit with metallic gold paint… and what’s this? He’s unmasked!

Inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home , the collectible is perched on a clear stand giving off the look that he's flying in to save the day.

, the collectible is perched on a clear stand giving off the look that he's flying in to save the day. As cool as it is that we have an unmasked Spidey, Funko has upped their game with a Chase Variant featuring the optimistic hero in his full getup. For added drama, the Chase has glow in the dark eyes that will bring a bit of mystery to your collection.

The Chase Variant is distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home AAA Anime exclusive is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

The Funko Pop! sells for $19.99. A link to the figure can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

For a limited time the company is offering Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code SUNFREE2022! That means now is the perfect time to stock up on new and pre-order toys, figures, and more.

Pick up your friendly neighborhood hero before he's gone, and watch for the rare – metallic gold paint, masked, and glow-in-the-dark eyes chase figure!

Spider-Man: No Way Home Unmasked Spider-Man Black Suit Pop! Vinyl Figure – AAA Anime Exclusive – $19.99