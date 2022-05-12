Alternate Version of Venom: Lethal Protector Pop! Now Available for Pre-Order

Venom is once again the subject of a Funko Pop! collectible and this time, they’re throwing things back to 1993! Following the introduction of the Venom: Lethal Protector #1 glow in the dark figure, Funko has revealed a second Previews exclusive figure that isn’t quite as sinister, but still belongs in your display case.

As expected, Venom is dressed in his signature symbiote suit that’s highlighted with electric blue elements, but unlike the first Pop! figure

Oh, and keep an eye out for Spider-Man who makes a small cameo on the base of the cover.

Designed to be an eye catching piece in your Marvel collection, this figure is secure in a clear box and cannot be removed. At least he won’t be doing any damage to your other items!

The Venom Lethal Protector Comic Cover Previews Exclusive Pop! sells for $15.99 and is available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

This figure is expected to ship to fans in January 2023. A link to the individual item can be found below.

Venom Lethal Protector

Previews Exclusive! Commemorate Venom's celebrated limited comic book series with this amazing Marvel Venom Pop!

Figures measure 3 3/4-inches tall

Hard protector case measures 11-inches x 7-inches x 3 1/2-inches

Based on the cover of Venom: Lethal Protector #1.

