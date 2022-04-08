Fan favorite anti-hero, Venom, is once again the subject of a Funko Pop! collectible and this time, they’re throwing things back to 1993! Looking just like he did on the cover of Venom: Lethal Protector #1, this Previews exclusive figure captures the essence of the character in a must-have display piece.

Funko has released a new Previews exclusive Marvel Pop! in honor of the chaotic symbiote, Venom.

Paying homage to the 1993 comic by Mark Bagley, this figure has a wide crazy grin with green slime dripping from his mouth.

Also keeping true to Venom’s look, this figure is dressed in his signature suit that’s highlighted with electric blue elements. And if all of this isn’t enough, the green slime glows in the dark for a wildy fierce look that will be the highlight of your collection.

And finally, instead of standard box packaging, this figure comes in an extra large hard case to fully display the artistry of the comic book cover.

The Venom Lethal Protector Comic Cover Previews Exclusive Pop! sells for $15.99 and is available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

A link to the individual item can be found below.

Venom Lethal Protector

"Based on the cover of 1993 Venom: Lethal Protector #1 comic book by Mark Bagley, this iconic comic-book cover features Spidey's arch nemesis in his iconic black suit! Commemorate Venom's first own limited comic book series with this Previews Exclusive Venom Pop!”

Marvel Venom Glow-in-the-Dark Pop! Lethal Protector Comic Cover Vinyl Figure – Previews Exclusive – $15.99

Figures measure 3 3/4-inches tall

Hard protector case measures 11-inches x 7-inches x 3 1/2-inches

