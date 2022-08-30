Fall Into Magic with Seasonal Flavors, Merchandise and Entertainment at Disney Springs

Discover the festive fun brewing up this fall at Disney Springs—with tantalizing treats, Halloween essentials, eerie entertainment, spooky décor and more!
Delicious Autumn Flavors
Here are just a few of the fantastic fall menu items to try—available for a limited time.
Witch’s Flight:
- Sweeten your day—and cool off—with a trio of tantalizing treats. The Witch’s Flight features:
- Pumpkin Soft-Serve
- Purple Cheesecake Soft-Serve
- Pineapple DOLE Whip
- This treat trio is on the menu at Swirls on the Water from September 5th to October 31st.
Jack Skellington Bubble Waffle Sundae:
- Celebrate the Pumpkin King with a sensational sundae adorned with a Jack Skellington candy.
- This treat is on the menu at Marketplace Snacks from September 5th to October 31st.
Oogie Boogie DOLE Whip Nachos:
- Savor some Oogie Boogie goodness with this toothsome DOLE Whip dish.
- This treat is on the menu at Swirls on the Water from September 5th to October 31st.
Sanderson Sisters' Elixir Hot Cocoa Bomb:
- Sit for a spell to enjoy a chocolatey concoction inspired by Hocus Pocus.
- This treat is on the menu at The Ganachery from September 30th to October 31st.
Halloween Merchandise
- As is the case for any season at Walt Disney World, a variety of Halloween-themed merchandise items are available at Disney Springs and throughout the Resort.
- Check out our report showcasing many of the items we found at the Magic Kingdom.
- shopDisney has also opened their Halloween Shop and as always, they have everything fans need to bring a bit of haunted fun to their wardrobe—including new seasonal Spirit Jerseys.
Fantastic Fall Entertainment
Zombeats:
- Tap your toes and move your bones to the sounds of this 4-piece Zombie ensemble.
- Be on the lookout for these Zombie percussionists as they stumble and drag their feet around Disney Springs. Then watch in awe as they transform and perform at a groovy street party.
- The Zombeats will be performing October 25th to 31st from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM.
Skeleton Stiltwalkers:
- The Halloween spirit is taken to new heights in Disney Springs! Join the skeleton stiltwalkers as they party the night away—decked out with pumpkins, skeletons, bats, tricks and treats.
- Look for the Skeleton Stiltwalkers in Disney Springs—performing October 25th to 31st from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM.
Halloween 2022 coverage is presented by shopDisney