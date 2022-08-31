Lilly Singh and Raven-Symone Set to Host Disney TV Showcase at D23 Expo

Raven-Symoné and Lilly Singh have been set to host Disney’s Epic Entertainment Showcase: The Musical: The Extravaganza! at D23 Expo on Saturday, September 10.
- Disney’s Epic Entertainment Showcase: The Musical: The Extravaganza!, a showcase of Disney Branded Television, will feature big news, big stars, big musical performances and big previews of upcoming series, movies and specials across Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior.
- In addition to the two hosts, D23 also revealed a full lineup of stars and creative teams that will appear during the showcase:
- Disney+
- American Born Chinese: Executive producer Kelvin Yu and stars Michelle Yeoh, Daniel Wu, and Ben Wang
- Growing Up: Executive producer and director Brie Larson and series subject Vanessa Aryee
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Stars Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Saylor Bell Curda, Adrian Lyles, Larry Saperstein, Joe Serafini, and Liamani Segura
- National Treasure: Edge of History: Stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Lisette Olivera, Zuri Reed, Lyndon Smith, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, and Jake Austin Walker
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Executive producer and author Rick Riordan and special guests
- Prom Pact and Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.: Stars Peyton Elizabeth and Milo Manheim
- Choir: Detroit Youth Choir and choir director Anthony White
- The Muppets Mayhem: Stars Lilly Singh and The Electric Mayhem, including Teeth, Floyd, Lips, Zoot, Janice, and Animal
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith, executive producer Ralph Farquhar, and cast members Paula Jai Parker, Alisa Reyes Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye, and JoMarie Payton
- The Santa Clauses: Stars Disney Legend Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Kal Penn, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Austin Kane, Matilda Lawler, Devin Bright, and Rupali Redd
- ZOMBIES 3: Stars Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Kylee Russell, Carla Jeffery, Trevor Tordjman, Chandler Kinney, Pearce Joza, Matt Cornett, Terry Hu, and Kyra Tantao
- Disney Channel
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Executive producers Laurence Fishburne and Steve Loter, and cast members Diamond White, Fred Tatasciore, and Libe Barer
- Phineas and Ferb: Creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh
- Raven’s Home: Stars Raven-Symoné, Issac Ryan Brown, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Felix Avitia, Emmy Liu-Wang, and Rondell Sheridan
- Under Wraps 2: Stars Malachi Barton, Christian J. Simon, Sophia Hammons, and Phil Wright
- Disney Junior
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery: Star Donald Faison
- Firebuds and Alice’s Wonderland Bakery: Star Yvette Nicole Brown
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends and Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Star John Stamos
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Star Harvey Guillén
- In addition to the Hall D23 showcase, select casts from multiple hit Disney Branded Television series will participate in events throughout D23 Expo, including panel sessions with popular current and upcoming series.
- The schedule is as follows:
- Friday, September 9 – Hamster & Gretel – 4:30-5:30 P.M.
- Join the cast and creative team of Disney Channel’s Hamster & Gretel as they share a behind-the-scenes look at what went into making the music-filled animated series and content from the show.
- Guests scheduled to appear include Dan Povenmire (creator and executive producer), Joanna Hausmann (co-producer/story editor), Michael Cimino (Kevin), Meli Povenmire (Gretel), Carolina Ravassa (Carolina), Brock Powell (Lyle aka FistPuncher), Karina La Voz (La Cebolla), and Thomas Sanders (Neighslayer).
- Saturday, September 10 – Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – 11:45 A.M.-12:45 P.M
- Watch an exclusive sneak peek of the premiere episode of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, followed by a Q&A with cast and creative team, ahead of the 2023 debut on Disney Channel and Disney+.
- Guests scheduled to appear include Diamond White (Lunella/Moon Girl), Fred Tatasciore (Devil Dinosaur), Libe Barer (Casey), Laurence Fishburne (executive producer), Steve Loter (executive producer), and Pilar Flynn (producer).
- Saturday, September 10 – The Santa Clauses – 6:00-7:00 P.M
- Join The Santa Clauses cast and creatives for a lively panel as they discuss the return of the beloved franchise and share a first look at the upcoming Disney+ Original series.
- Guests scheduled to appear include Tim Allen (Scott Calvin), Elizabeth Mitchell (Carol), Kal Penn (Simon), Elizabeth Allen-Dick (Sandra), Austin Kane (Cal), Matilda Lawler (Betty), Devin Bright (Noel), Rupali Redd (Grace), Jack Burditt (executive producer), and Jason Winer (executive producer).
- Sunday, September 11 – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – 10:30-11:30 A.M
- The cast and creative team of the Disney+ animated series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder gather to discuss the acclaimed revival of the groundbreaking series The Proud Family and share an inside look at the upcoming season.
- Guests scheduled to appear include Bruce W. Smith (creator and executive producer), Ralph Farquhar (executive producer), Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud), JoMarie Payton (Suga Mama), Cedric “The Entertainer” (Uncle Bobby), Keke Palmer (Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins), EJ Johnson (Michael Collins), Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez), Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones), and Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey Howzer).