Tower of Terror, Mickey with Dole Whip and More WDW 50th Funko Pop! Available at Entertainment Earth

When you wish upon a star your Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Funko Pop! dreams come true! A new wave or magical Funko Pop! collectibles have just been unveiled and are available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Everyone has joined in the Most Magical Celebration on Earth, even Funko Pop!

Having already debuted a series of awesome Walt Disney World’s attraction collectibles, this company is back with even more whimsical offerings that Disney fans will adore.

Naturally, Mickey and Minnie Mouse take center stage on these figures that showcase the icons enjoy such things as: Tower of Terror Prince Charming Regal Carrousel Mickey with Dole Whip

Talking parrot, Jose from the Enchanted Tiki Room is here too and he and his colorful feathers are looking quite brilliant.

The Tower of Terror Pop! is part of the “Town” line of collectibles and features a large attraction piece and a standard size Mickey Mouse figure.

This latest round of WDW 50th Anniversary Funko Pop! figures are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and are expected to ship in November 2022.

and are expected to ship in November 2022. Standard Pop!s sell for $11.99 each and the Tower of Terror Pop! Town is priced at $34.99. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.

WDW 50th Funko Pop!

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Hollywood Tower Hotel and Mickey Mouse Pop! Town – $34.99

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Minnie Mouse on Prince Charming Regal Carrousel Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Aloha Mickey Mouse Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Parrot Jose Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Funko Soda

Okay, so Fix it Felix is not part of the WDW 50 lineup, but that doesn’t mean we don’t love him! Bring home the Funko Soda version of the video game character. You might even get the lucky chase variant where he’s holding his golden hammer.

Wreck-It Ralph Fix-It Felix Vinyl Soda Figure – $14.99

ICYMI:

These aren’t the only Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary figures to debut, in fact fans can still pre-order the earlier waves that include Mickey on Space Mountain, Goofy on Dumbo and Disney pals on the Peoplemover!