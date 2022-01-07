New Wave of Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Funko Pop! Figures Available for Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth

When you wish upon a star your Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Funko Pop! dreams come true! A new wave or magical Funko Pop! collectibles have just been unveiled and are available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth.

What’s Happening:

Everyone has joined in the Most Magical Celebration on Earth, even Funko Pop! The designer of every awesome vinyl collectors item in the last two decades is bringing their signature charm to Walt Disney World’s classical attractions in honor of the resort’s 50th anniversary.

Several favorite characters star on this next wave of collectibles as they enjoy a day at the park and visit such iconic rides as: People Mover PhilharMagic Peter Pan Flight

Beyond the standard Pop! figures, there are also two new key chains featurings Mickey Mouse and Peter Pan.

These amazing new collectibles are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

WDW 50th Funko Pop!

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary People Mover Mickey Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary People Mover Minnie Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary People Mover Pluto with Balloon Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary PhilharMagic Mickey Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Captain Hook on Peter Pan Flight Ride Pop! Vinyl Vehicle – $29.99

Pop! Key Chains

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Mickey Mouse Space Mountain Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Peter Pan Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

