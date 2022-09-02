“Worst House on the Block” Comedy Series in Development at ABC

According to Deadline, ABC is developing a half-hour comedy series from 20th Television titled Worst House on the Block.

What’s Happening:

Written by Niki Schwartz-Wright ( The Goldbergs ) and set to be directed by Natalia Anderson ( Maggie ), Worst House on the Block has a Beverly Hillbillies vibe to it.

) and set to be directed by Natalia Anderson ( ), has a vibe to it. In the show, when a poor family from South Texas inherits the worst house on the block in a chic L.A. neighborhood, they cause quite a stir among their new neighbors. Tensions may flare, but ultimately, we’ll watch as three different families, with nothing in common but their ZIP code and how overwhelmed they feel by the sheer number of Love Island episodes there are to watch, start to find common ground and, slowly but surely, friendship.

Schwartz-Wright and Anderson executive produce with 3 Arts’ Oly Obst.

More ABC News: