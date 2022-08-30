Demetrius Grosse Joins the Cast of Upcoming ABC Drama “Avalon”

According to Deadline, Demetrius Grosse (Fear The Walking Dead) is the latest to join the ever-growing cast of ABC’s upcoming series Avalon.
What’s Happening:
- Avalon heralds from David E. Kelley (Big Sky, Big Little Lies) and Michael Connelly, based on a short story written by the latter.
- The show received a straight-to-series order from ABC, and takes place in the city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where L.A. Sheriff’s Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy (Neve Campbell) heads up a small office. Catalina has a local population that serves more than 1 million tourists a year, and each day when the ferries arrive, hundreds of potential new stories enter the island. Detective Searcy is pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island.
- Grosse will play Senior Deputy Dayo Musa, who is assigned to Catalina Island, a post he’s resentful of as he was not promoted to detective. His core value seems to be defiance. Cynicism informs his every move about working the island, but despite the harsh words and terse manner, he’s got a really good heart.
- Coming off playing one of the leads in ABC’s untitled Kay Oyegun drama pilot, he joins the cast of Avalon alongside Neve Campbell, Steven Pasquale, Roslyn Ruff, and Alexa Mansour.
- Kelley is writing the pilot of Avalon and will also executive produce. Connelly is also an executive producer alongside Dana Calvo, who will serve as showrunner.
- Ross Fineman of Fineman Entertainment and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson of A+E Studios will also executive produce, as will Matthew Tinker of DEK Productions. The series is produced by A+E Studios and 20th Television.
- The show is slated to debut during the 2022-2023 season on ABC.