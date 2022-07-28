ABC Passes on Two Pilots for the Fall 2022 Season

According to Deadline, ABC has officially passed on two in-development pilots for the fall 2022 season, The Son in Law and Kay Oyegun’s untitled therapist drama.
- The Son in Law was a comedy series headlined by This Is Us’ Chris Sullivan, while the untitled therapist drama came from This Is Us writer Kay Oyegun.
- Meanwhile, Deadline is reporting that two other pilots, Will Trent and The Company You Keep, are likely to receive pickups, but those have not been officially announced.
- Written and executive produced by Ajay Sahgal and executive produced by Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, The Son in Law follows Jake (Sullivan), a salt-of-the-earth man who finds himself seeking the approval of his new fiancée Asha’s (Reema Sampat) sophisticated parents, played by Meera Simhan and Anupam Kher, including a difficult-to-impress father-in-law. Evangeline Young and Robert Bailey Jr. also starred in the pilot.
- Oyegun’s untitled drama series revolved around five therapists in Philadelphia who find unique ways to solve problems in their patients’ lives while grappling with their own.
- The pilot starred Sendhil Ramamurthy, Johnny Simmons, Rachel Hilson, Demetrius Grosse, Rahnuma Panthaky and Marsha Stephanie Blake.
- Ellen Roman (Blake), the owner of the practice and a brilliant therapist, has her life shockingly turned upside down when she begins working with a sociopathic patient who may hold the key to the disappearance of her sister five years earlier.
- Both projects came from 20th Television.