The Season Finale of “The Con” Tells the Story of Charismatic Smooth-Talker “Dr. Love”

The season finale of ABC News’ The Con will feature the story of “Dr. Love,” a charismatic smooth-talker with a dream, but no license to practice.

In 2015, authorities took the baby-faced 17-year-old Malachi Love-Robinson into custody for roaming the halls and patients’ rooms of the OB-GYN department at St Mary’s hospital in West Palm Beach, Florida. The hospital didn’t press charges, and they released Love-Robinson with a warning after a mental evaluation. He continued on pursuing his childhood dream of becoming a physician, and a few months later, armed with the St. Mary’s experience, the charismatic smooth-talker opened his own practice with a steadily growing clientele. Authorities arrested him after an undercover operation confirmed that “Dr. Love” had been practicing medicine without a license … once again.

