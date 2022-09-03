As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 5th-10th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of September 5th-9th:

Monday, September 5 Edward Enninful ( A Visible Man ) Dr. Vanita Rattan ( Skin Revolution ) Alyssa Farah Griffin ( The View co-host) Alex Honnold ( Edge of the Unknown ) Craig Morgan ( God, Family, Country ) Chef Gregory Gourdet

Tuesday, September 6 Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny ( Welcome to Wrexham ) Justin Long ( Barbarian ) Melissa Clark ( Dinner in One )

Wednesday, September 7 Jenifer Lewis ( Walking in My Joy ) Dancing with the Stars cast reveal Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, September 8 Disney+ Day Dancing with the Stars cast reveal

Friday, September 9 Luke Evans ( Pinocchio ) Jenny Mollen ( Dictator Lunches ) Joe Jonas Performance by Kane Brown

Saturday, September 10 Deals and Steals with ABC Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.