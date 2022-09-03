“GMA” Guest List: Ryan Reynolds, Jenifer Lewis and More to Appear Week of September 5th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 5th-10th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of September 5th-9th:

  • Monday, September 5
    • Edward Enninful (A Visible Man)
    • Dr. Vanita Rattan (Skin Revolution)
    • Alyssa Farah Griffin (The View co-host)
    • Alex Honnold (Edge of the Unknown)
    • Craig Morgan (God, Family, Country)
    • Chef Gregory Gourdet
  • Tuesday, September 6
  • Wednesday, September 7
  • Thursday, September 8
  • Friday, September 9
    • Luke Evans (Pinocchio)
    • Jenny Mollen (Dictator Lunches)
    • Joe Jonas
    • Performance by Kane Brown
  • Saturday, September 10
    • Deals and Steals with ABC Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.