As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 5th-10th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of September 5th-9th:
- Monday, September 5
- Edward Enninful (A Visible Man)
- Dr. Vanita Rattan (Skin Revolution)
- Alyssa Farah Griffin (The View co-host)
- Alex Honnold (Edge of the Unknown)
- Craig Morgan (God, Family, Country)
- Chef Gregory Gourdet
- Tuesday, September 6
- Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny (Welcome to Wrexham)
- Justin Long (Barbarian)
- Melissa Clark (Dinner in One)
- Wednesday, September 7
- Jenifer Lewis (Walking in My Joy)
- Dancing with the Stars cast reveal
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, September 8
- Disney+ Day
- Dancing with the Stars cast reveal
- Friday, September 9
- Luke Evans (Pinocchio)
- Jenny Mollen (Dictator Lunches)
- Joe Jonas
- Performance by Kane Brown
- Saturday, September 10
- Deals and Steals with ABC Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.