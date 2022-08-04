Alyssa Farah Griffin, Ana Navarro Named New Co-Hosts of “The View”

In the celebrated 25 seasons of The View, an incredible list of smart and dynamic women have had an official seat at the table, and today, live on-air, the Emmy Award-winning talk show welcomed two more. Communications strategist Alyssa Farah Griffin joins the table as co-host in the conservative seat, and a familiar face to The View audience, Ana Navarro, has been officially named co-host.

The two Republican co-hosts will join moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines on the panel.

The View returns for season 26 in September, continuing the forum broadcast legend Barbara Walters created in 1997, where women discuss everyday issues, share their opinions and engage in conversations about the important topics of the day.

returns for season 26 in September, continuing the forum broadcast legend Barbara Walters created in 1997, where women discuss everyday issues, share their opinions and engage in conversations about the important topics of the day. As of the final week of season 25, The View ranks No. 1 in Households among the daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programs season to date for the second consecutive season.

About Alyssa Farah Griffin:

Farah Griffin joins The View after making 29 appearances throughout season 25.

after making 29 appearances throughout season 25. The communications strategist served as the top spokesperson for the president, vice president and secretary of defense from 2017-2020, making her the only person ever to hold each of these positions.

She is an alumnus of Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service and the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. Farah Griffin was also the youngest person in history to serve as the top spokesperson for the Pentagon.

She is the recipient of the Secretary of Homeland Security’s Award for Distinguished Public Service and serves on the board of the American Conservation Coalition.

In addition to The View, she will continue in her role as a political commentator for CNN. Farah Griffin is of Lebanese and Syrian descent and is passionate about advancing women in political leadership.

About Ana Navarro:

Ana Navarro joined the show in 2015 for season 19 as a contributor and has made recurring appearances on the panel as a guest co-host since November 2018 in season 22.

The Republican political strategist and commentator is one of the leading Hispanic political voices in the United States and was the National Hispanic co-chair for John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign.

She has advised numerous federal and state campaigns in Florida and nationally. Navarro will continue her role as a political commentator on CNN and Telemundo.

Born in Nicaragua, she immigrated to the United States in 1980 at 8 years of age.

What they’re saying: