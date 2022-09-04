National Geographic Shares First Look at “Retrograde”

National Geographic has shared a first look at Retrograde, a new documentary capturing the final nine months of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan from multiple perspectives.

What’s Happening:

Retrograde is a new documentary from National Geographic Documentary Films, hailing from Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman.

Retrograde offers a cinematic and historic window onto the end of America's longest war, and the costs endured for those most intimately involved.

The film will head to theaters following its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival

No nationwide premiere date has been announced as of yet.

