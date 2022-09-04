National Geographic Shares First Look at “Retrograde”

National Geographic has shared a first look at Retrograde, a new documentary capturing the final nine months of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan from multiple perspectives.
What’s Happening:
- Retrograde is a new documentary from National Geographic Documentary Films, hailing from Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman.
- Retrograde offers a cinematic and historic window onto the end of America’s longest war, and the costs endured for those most intimately involved.
- The film will head to theaters following its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival this weekend.
- No nationwide premiere date has been announced as of yet.
