First Look at Hulu’s Reimagining of “Hellraiser” – Premiering October 7th

Hulu has revealed some first look images of their reimagining of Hellraiser, coming exclusively to the streamer on October 7th.

What’s Happening:

, a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension. Hellraiser , a reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic from director David Bruckner, will debut in the U.S. exclusively on Hulu on October 7th as part of the streamer’s annual “Huluween” celebration of fright-filled content.

Cast:

Odessa A’zion

Jamie Clayton

Adam Faison

Drew Starkey

Brandon Flynn

Aoife Hinds

Jason Liles

Yinka Olorunnife

Selina Lo

Zachary Hing

Kit Clarke

Goran Visnjic

Hiam Abbass

