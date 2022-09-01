First Look at Hulu’s Reimagining of “Hellraiser” – Premiering October 7th

Hulu has revealed some first look images of their reimagining of Hellraiser, coming exclusively to the streamer on October 7th.

Jamie Clayton as Pinhead

Jamie Clayton as Pinhead

What’s Happening:

  • In the all-new Hellraiser, a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.
  • Hellraiser, a reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic from director David Bruckner, will debut in the U.S. exclusively on Hulu on October 7th as part of the streamer’s annual “Huluween” celebration of fright-filled content.
  • Jamie Clayton features in the film as a new female version of Pinhead (shown above).

Odessa A'zion in "Hellraiser"

Odessa A'zion in "Hellraiser"

Goran Visnjic in "Hellraiser"

Goran Visnjic in "Hellraiser"

New Cenobite 'The Masque'

New Cenobite 'The Masque'

Cast:

  • Odessa A’zion
  • Jamie Clayton
  • Adam Faison
  • Drew Starkey
  • Brandon Flynn
  • Aoife Hinds
  • Jason Liles
  • Yinka Olorunnife
  • Selina Lo
  • Zachary Hing
  • Kit Clarke
  • Goran Visnjic
  • Hiam Abbass

